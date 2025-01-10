Left Menu

Manipal Hospital's New Paediatric Emergency Bay: Revolutionizing Child Healthcare

Manipal Hospital Whitefield inaugurated a new Paediatric Emergency Bay, designed to offer child-friendly emergency care with a dedicated paediatrician available 24x7. The launch event featured Child Artist Vanshika Anjani Kashyap and underscores the hospital's commitment to enhancing healthcare access for children in a comforting environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:48 IST
Manipal Hospital Whitefield has launched a Paediatric Emergency Bay, enhancing emergency care quality for young patients through a child-friendly approach. The facility addresses children's unique medical needs with a comforting and efficient experience.

Inaugurated by Child Artist Vanshika Anjani Kashyap and led by Dr. Ravi Shankar Swamy, the event highlighted the hospital's commitment to improving healthcare access for children, offering detailed insights into the updated paediatric services.

The brightly coloured, cartoon-themed environment aims to reduce anxiety for children, with 24/7 paediatrician availability ensuring prompt care. The innovation lies in the integrated 'box-in-box' model, streamlining access to advanced diagnostics and specialist consultations within the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

