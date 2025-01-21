Left Menu

Pioneering Partnership: Universities Unite for Digital Health Innovation

The University of Leicester and Apollo University have established the Centre for Digital Health and Precision Medicine in India. The centre aims to advance medicine through digital innovation, focusing on diabetes and disease prediction. It collaborates with Microsoft and emphasizes AI-based solutions and capability building in novel health concepts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chittoor | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:12 IST
Pioneering Partnership: Universities Unite for Digital Health Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Leicester has teamed up with Apollo University to launch the Centre for Digital Health and Precision Medicine (CDHPM) in Chittoor, India, consolidating efforts to innovate in digital health and precision medicine.

Inaugurated by Apollo Hospitals' founder, the CDHPM is set to become a leading research hub, focusing on new medical advancements, drug discoveries, and precision medicine solutions to transform patient care.

Collaborating with Microsoft, the centre will employ AI for disease prediction, with special attention to diabetes and healthcare machine learning. It aims to build capabilities in India around emerging technologies like confidential computing and polygenic risk scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025