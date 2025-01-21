Pioneering Partnership: Universities Unite for Digital Health Innovation

The University of Leicester has teamed up with Apollo University to launch the Centre for Digital Health and Precision Medicine (CDHPM) in Chittoor, India, consolidating efforts to innovate in digital health and precision medicine.

Inaugurated by Apollo Hospitals' founder, the CDHPM is set to become a leading research hub, focusing on new medical advancements, drug discoveries, and precision medicine solutions to transform patient care.

Collaborating with Microsoft, the centre will employ AI for disease prediction, with special attention to diabetes and healthcare machine learning. It aims to build capabilities in India around emerging technologies like confidential computing and polygenic risk scores.

