SA Hosts First Virtual G20 Health Working Group Meeting as Part of 2025 G20 Presidency

The Department of Health is set to convene the first virtual Group of 20 (G20) Health Working Group meeting on Friday, January 24, 2025, marking a significant milestone in South Africa’s inaugural G20 Presidency. This meeting is a key component of the country’s presidency activities planned for the year, with a focus on advancing global health priorities.

The meeting will serve as a platform for South Africa to present its health priorities to G20 Member States, non-Member States, and international organizations. According to a statement from the Department of Health, the goal is to inform stakeholders about South Africa’s health priorities and facilitate dialogue for input and collaboration.

The central theme of the meeting is “Accelerate Health Equity, Solidarity, and Universal Coverage,” reflecting South Africa’s commitment to addressing the pressing global health challenges of the modern era.

Key Health Priorities for South Africa’s G20 Presidency

South Africa has outlined several key health priorities for the G20 discussions, which include:

Strengthening Primary Healthcare : As a pathway towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

: As a pathway towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response : Addressing global health threats and building resilience.

: Addressing global health threats and building resilience. Workforce Development : Strengthening the health and care workforce to support sustainable healthcare systems.

: Strengthening the health and care workforce to support sustainable healthcare systems. Non-Communicable Diseases : Tackling the rise of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions.

: Tackling the rise of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. Science and Innovation: Fostering research and innovation to drive health solutions that contribute to both health and economic growth.

Building Resilient Health Systems Globally

The G20 Health Working Group aims to improve global health by addressing challenges such as inequitable access to health services, strengthening health systems, and fostering solidarity among nations in tackling health crises. The priorities for the 2025 discussions will also involve addressing the ongoing impact of non-communicable diseases and accelerating innovations in health science to achieve sustainable global health solutions.

Ongoing Dialogue and Future Meetings

This virtual meeting is just the first of several technical working group meetings scheduled throughout the year, both in-person and online. The outcomes of these discussions will inform the G20 Health Ministers' meetings, culminating in a G20 Health Working Group Declaration.

South Africa’s Role in G20 Presidency

South Africa’s assumption of the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2024, marked a historic moment as the first African country to hold the presidency. This leadership provides an opportunity for South Africa to influence global health and development agendas, drive initiatives on health equity, and foster collaboration across nations to address global health challenges.

By hosting the virtual meeting and setting the stage for further discussions, South Africa is reaffirming its commitment to advancing global health, strengthening international partnerships, and fostering long-term solutions to the world’s most pressing health issues.