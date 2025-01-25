Left Menu

Mysterious Illness in Rajouri: Toxins Suspected as Cause of 17 Deaths

A mysterious illness in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has resulted in 17 deaths, prompting the cancellation of doctors' and paramedics' leaves. Initial findings indicate a toxin, not an infection, is the cause. Investigations continue as 230 people are in quarantine and security tightens in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 08:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A medical alert has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following the deaths of 17 people from a mysterious illness in Badhaal village. In response, authorities have cancelled all leaves for doctors and paramedics as the situation unfolds.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh revealed that initial investigations by the toxicology lab in Lucknow have ruled out infection, virus, and bacteria, pointing instead towards a toxin as the potential cause. Meanwhile, a thorough inquiry is ongoing to determine the nature of this toxin.

The government has quarantined 230 people and deployed additional medical students to aid at GMC Rajouri. Both central teams and the police are conducting investigations, while prohibitive measures and containment zones have been established as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

