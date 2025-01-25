Mysterious Illness in Rajouri: Toxins Suspected as Cause of 17 Deaths

A medical alert has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following the deaths of 17 people from a mysterious illness in Badhaal village. In response, authorities have cancelled all leaves for doctors and paramedics as the situation unfolds.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh revealed that initial investigations by the toxicology lab in Lucknow have ruled out infection, virus, and bacteria, pointing instead towards a toxin as the potential cause. Meanwhile, a thorough inquiry is ongoing to determine the nature of this toxin.

The government has quarantined 230 people and deployed additional medical students to aid at GMC Rajouri. Both central teams and the police are conducting investigations, while prohibitive measures and containment zones have been established as a precaution.

