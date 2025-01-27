New Study Advocates Anatomical Lung Resections for Better NSCLC Survival Odds

A groundbreaking study presented at the 2025 Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) Annual Meeting highlights the superiority of anatomical lung resections like lobectomy and segmentectomy over wedge resection for patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The research, drawing from the STS General Thoracic Surgery Database, evaluated over 32,000 stage 1A NSCLC patients and provides up to 10 years of follow-up data, creating a comprehensive analysis of survival outcomes.

Findings reveal that lobectomy offers the highest long-term survival rates with a 5-year overall survival (OS) of 71.9%, compared to 69.6% for segmentectomy and 66.3% for wedge resection. Over 10 years, lobectomy showed an OS of 44.8%, closely followed by segmentectomy at 44.2%, while wedge resection trailed at 41.4%. This underscores the critical role of real-world data in enhancing clinical insights initially indicated by randomized controlled trials (RCTs).

Dr. Christopher Seder of Rush University Medical Center emphasized the study's impact on clinical practice, advocating for decisions that integrate both RCTs and real-world findings. As thoracic surgery evolves, incorporating innovative tools to improve patient safety and outcomes, this research offers valuable context for tailoring lung cancer treatment strategies, promoting the highest standards of care.

