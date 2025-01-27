Health Ministry Dispatches High-Level Team to Pune Amid Surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deployed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Pune, Maharashtra, following a significant rise in suspected and confirmed cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the region. The central team will assist the State health authorities in instituting necessary public health interventions and managing the situation effectively.

The team comprises seven experts from key national institutions, including:

National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru

Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare

National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune

Notably, three experts from NIV Pune were already supporting local health authorities. The central team’s expansion aims to intensify efforts in tackling the emerging health crisis.

Objectives of the Team

The deployed team will collaborate closely with the Maharashtra State Health Department to:

Conduct a thorough assessment of the on-ground situation.

Identify and address potential sources of GBS cases.

Recommend and implement evidence-based public health interventions.

Offer technical guidance on case management and outbreak containment.

The team’s tasks include monitoring possible links to environmental or infectious triggers, evaluating healthcare response capabilities, and ensuring the availability of diagnostic and treatment resources for patients.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome: A Concern

GBS is a rare neurological disorder where the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, causing muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are critical for recovery. Although the exact cause of the recent surge in cases is under investigation, such incidents often follow viral or bacterial infections.

Government’s Proactive Measures

The Union Health Ministry is actively monitoring the situation and maintaining close coordination with Maharashtra’s health authorities. Public awareness campaigns are being initiated to inform residents about the symptoms of GBS, which include tingling sensations, muscle weakness, and difficulty with motor functions.

The central government is also working to enhance laboratory capacities for early diagnosis and ensure the availability of immunoglobulin therapy, a standard treatment for GBS, at local hospitals.

Ensuring Public Safety

Health officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention for any symptoms resembling GBS. While the health system’s response is robust, collaboration between central and state teams is key to mitigating the outbreak and ensuring public safety.

This rapid deployment of a multi-disciplinary team underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health and addressing emerging health challenges with prompt and coordinated efforts.