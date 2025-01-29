Left Menu

Maharashtra Faces Rising GBS Cases Amid Contaminated Water Concerns

Maharashtra reports 16 new cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder. Health officials suspect the cause may be linked to contaminated water. With 127 suspected patients and 72 confirmed cases, authorities are conducting extensive sample testing. The state's health department is actively monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharashtra | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:27 IST
Amid rising health concerns in Maharashtra, sixteen new cases of the rare nerve disorder Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) have emerged, bringing the total number of suspected cases to 127. Health officials are closely monitoring the situation following two suspected deaths related to the syndrome.

Drilling deeper into the statistics, of the total suspected cases, 72 have been diagnosed as confirmed GBS, with 20 patients currently on ventilators. Extensive testing is underway, and samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology for detailed analysis.

Health authorities suspect the outbreak could be linked to contaminated water, with eight water sources already identified as compromised. Efforts continue to trace the source of the contamination while monitoring the health of potential GBS patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

