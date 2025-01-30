Cannabis Impact: How Heavy Use Affects Young Adults' Working Memory

Recent research has revealed that heavy cannabis use significantly impairs working memory in young adults. Conducted by scientists, including those from the University of Colorado, the study highlights how such usage impacts crucial cognitive functions necessary for everyday tasks.

The study, involving MRI scans and over 1,000 participants aged 22 to 36, shows reduced brain activation during memory tasks among heavy cannabis users. This decreased activity affects areas responsible for decision-making, memory retention, and emotional processing.

Authors stress the growing global importance of assessing cannabis's health impacts, aiming to provide comprehensive insights into both its potential benefits and risks. These findings underscore the necessity for informed use and awareness of possible long-lasting effects on youthful cognition.

