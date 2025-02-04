Ayushman Bharat: Expanding Health Coverage in Punjab

A total of 87.94 lakh Ayushman cards, including Vay Vandana cards, have been issued in Punjab up to January 30 this year, as stated by Union Health Minister J P Nadda in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Nadda reported that Rs 57.96 crore was allocated to Punjab under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) during 2023-24, and the entire fund was used. In the previous fiscal year, Rs 111.38 crore was similarly released and fully utilized.

By January 29, 2025, Punjab had 771 hospitals empanelled under AB-PMJAY, including 553 private facilities. The scheme operates on a demand-driven funding model, with states receiving financial resources based on specific requests. AB-PMJAY aims to provide health coverage for 55 crore people, focusing on secondary and tertiary care, and has recently been expanded to include senior citizens from about 4.5 crore families.

