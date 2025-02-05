Left Menu

Challenges and Confidence: Novo Nordisk's CagriSema Trial and Market Response

Novo Nordisk's CEO reassures that side-effects are not an issue in the trial of CagriSema, their next-generation obesity drug. Despite weaker-than-expected trial results, the company is optimistic about the drug's potential and plans a new study. Flexibility in dosing was included to manage significant weight loss.

Updated: 05-02-2025 16:46 IST
Novo Nordisk, a leading biopharmaceutical company, is asserting confidence in its next-generation obesity drug candidate, CagriSema, despite recent concerns over trial results. The company's CEO addressed these issues in a recent media call, focusing on dosage flexibility and the drug's biological potential.

The company's late-stage study of CagriSema displayed results weaker than anticipated, resulting in a substantial decrease in market value. Nevertheless, Novo Nordisk is optimistic about its data and is planning further trials with adjusted parameters to enhance its performance as a successor to its successful Wegovy treatment.

The trial's protocol permitted dosage flexibility, which, according to CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, aimed to retain participants who achieved rapid weight loss. This strategy was essential to counter trial dropouts while the company prepares to submit CagriSema for approval by early 2026, slightly later than initially planned.

