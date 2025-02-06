Bird Flu Strains Spread to U.S. Dairy Cows: A Rising Concern

Two strains of bird flu found in U.S. dairy cattle have not been reported in the European Union or Britain, according to a French food safety official. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that strains of avian influenza, previously unseen in cows, were detected in American dairy herds.

"So far, serotypes identified in U.S. cattle and poultry, which have also infected humans, have not been observed in Europe or Britain," stated the official during a bird flu briefing in France. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, has become a global issue, resulting in mass culling of poultry.

The virus's reach into U.S. dairy cattle and the Louisiana fatality raises fears of human transmissibility. Meanwhile, France, due to duck vaccinations initiated in October 2023, reports reduced bird flu outbreaks. Easing restrictions, the U.S. and Canada have lifted certain bans on French poultry imports linked to the vaccination efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)