Unifying Against Tuberculosis: A Call to Action by President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu has highlighted the significant social and economic toll tuberculosis is taking on millions of people worldwide. She has urged all stakeholders to collaborate in making India TB-free.

In her World Tuberculosis Day message, President Murmu pointed to the successful efforts under the National TB Elimination Programme, which have decreased TB cases in India.

She emphasized the importance of the World Tuberculosis Day theme, 'Yes, we can end TB: Commit, Invest, and Deliver', as a testament to the need for a united global effort in combating this health challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)