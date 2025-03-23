Unifying Against Tuberculosis: A Call to Action by President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the social and economic impact of tuberculosis globally and urged stakeholders to unite against it. Through the National TB Elimination Programme, India has seen a reduction in cases. The global initiative aims to end TB with a commitment to invest and deliver results.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu has highlighted the significant social and economic toll tuberculosis is taking on millions of people worldwide. She has urged all stakeholders to collaborate in making India TB-free.
In her World Tuberculosis Day message, President Murmu pointed to the successful efforts under the National TB Elimination Programme, which have decreased TB cases in India.
She emphasized the importance of the World Tuberculosis Day theme, 'Yes, we can end TB: Commit, Invest, and Deliver', as a testament to the need for a united global effort in combating this health challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement