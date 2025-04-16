Left Menu

Empowering Lives Through Early Detection: Nutritionwithvibha.com Launches The Early Series

Nutritionwithvibha.com, co-founded by Vibha Hasija and Dr. Anuradha Mitra, is revolutionizing preventive healthcare with its new book, 'The Early Series.' The platform provides educational resources on early detection of lifestyle disorders through nutrition. The book offers readers expert knowledge for initiating timely health actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:31 IST
Empowering Lives Through Early Detection: Nutritionwithvibha.com Launches The Early Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Nutritionwithvibha.com is making waves in preventive healthcare, emphasizing 'Nutrition for a Sustainable Change in Health.'

Founded by nutritionists Vibha Hasija and Dr. Anuradha Mitra, the site offers practical nutritional strategies through its Swasthya Jyoti section, supported by scientific insights and real client experiences. Dr. Mitra's expertise enhances the blend of clinically-rooted nutrition advice and appealing recipes.

The launch of their book, 'The Early Series: Early Signs, Early Tests, Early Action,' empowers readers globally with essential tools and guidance for identifying early symptoms and taking nutrition-centric actions. Available in 14 countries and on Nutritionwithvibha.com for Indian readers, this book is a fundamental resource for health awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025