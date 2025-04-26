Uganda Declares End of Sudan Virus Ebola Outbreak After Swift National Response

Uganda has officially declared the end of its latest Ebola disease outbreak, less than three months after the virus was first confirmed in the bustling capital city of Kampala. Health authorities, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and numerous partners, coordinated a robust, fast-moving response that successfully contained the outbreak.

Scope and Impact of the Outbreak

The outbreak, declared on January 30, 2025, involved 14 cases in total — 12 of which were laboratory-confirmed and two deemed probable. Tragically, four lives were lost, split evenly between confirmed and probable cases. Despite the severity of the disease, 10 individuals recovered fully from the infection, a testament to the quality of clinical care provided.

Health officials meticulously traced and monitored 534 people who had direct contact with the confirmed and probable cases. Rigorous surveillance and monitoring played a vital role in halting the virus’s spread.

The 42-day countdown — equivalent to two incubation periods of the Ebola virus — was triggered after the last confirmed patient was discharged on March 15, 2025. According to WHO protocols, this duration without new cases was required before the outbreak could be officially declared over.

Strengthened National and International Response

Drawing on its extensive experience managing outbreaks, Uganda rapidly mobilized national resources. Within days, the Ministry of Health activated the country’s national coordination mechanisms, deployed rapid response teams, fortified surveillance systems, and established new treatment facilities across the country.

In addition, the government and WHO reinforced health security measures at key border points, particularly in Kampala and along major entry routes, to curb the risk of cross-border transmission.

WHO was instrumental in providing technical support. More than 130 national and international personnel were deployed to assist with case investigations, contact tracing, laboratory diagnostics, and case management. Over 1,500 samples were processed, with WHO providing logistics support, training healthcare workers, and ensuring biosafety standards were met.

Emergency Medical Teams and anthropologists were also deployed to work with communities. Their efforts focused on minimizing stigma, fostering trust, and promoting community-led behavior change initiatives—critical elements in gaining public cooperation.

Overcoming Challenges Amidst Global Constraints

“This outbreak challenged us in new ways. It touched both urban and rural communities across the country and unfolded against the backdrop of significant global funding constraints,” said Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa. "The response demonstrated Uganda’s long-standing leadership in tackling public health emergencies. As WHO, we are extremely proud to have supported these efforts every step of the way."

Unlike the Ebola Zaire virus, which has licensed vaccines and treatments, the Sudan virus disease (SVD) strain circulating in Uganda lacked approved countermeasures. Nevertheless, within four days of the outbreak declaration, a randomized clinical trial for vaccine safety and efficacy, using a ring vaccination strategy, was launched. Simultaneously, authorities initiated Remdesivir treatment under the Monitored Emergency Use of Unregistered and Experimental Interventions (MEURI) protocol.

The Sudan virus historically carries a fatality rate of approximately 40%, underscoring the urgency and gravity of Uganda's containment efforts.

Looking Forward: Building Resilience Beyond the Outbreak

Uganda’s Ministry of Health emphasized that the end of the outbreak does not signify the end of vigilance. With support from WHO and other partners, the country is investing in strengthening surveillance systems, improving survivor care programs, and bolstering national preparedness efforts to prevent future outbreaks.

"Uganda’s leadership and resilience were crucial in containing this outbreak," stated Dr. Kasonde Mwinga, WHO Representative in Uganda. "From day one, WHO worked hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Health, deploying expertise, providing essential supplies, and ensuring every suspected case was thoroughly investigated. The people of Uganda have shown extraordinary resolve."

Continued investments in public health infrastructure, research into vaccine candidates, and community engagement will remain cornerstones of Uganda’s efforts to protect its citizens against future public health threats.