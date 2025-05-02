Tragedy Strikes: Medical Attendant's Fatal Fall Raises Questions

A young medical attendant met a tragic end after allegedly jumping from a 13th-floor apartment in Sector 50 on Friday morning. The individual had only recently been employed to care for an elderly patient through an agency.

The deceased, identified as Ravi Gulati, was a newcomer to the role, having been hired just three days prior. His employer, residing in Park View Society, had contracted him via Indo Global Home Care Agency to tend to his 83-year-old father-in-law.

Despite being rushed to a private hospital, Ravi was pronounced dead upon arrival. The local SHO confirmed the family's notification in Bareilly but indicated that the reason behind the suspected suicide remains unknown.

