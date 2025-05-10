Left Menu

Pioneering Robotic Breast Cancer Surgery Revolutionizes Treatment in North India

A 37-year-old woman with recurrent breast cancer underwent a groundbreaking robotic-assisted surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi, marking the first of its kind in North India. The procedure combined conventional and robotic techniques, improving precision and recovery, setting a new standard for breast cancer surgeries.

Updated: 10-05-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:27 IST
In a significant medical breakthrough, a 37-year-old woman from Delhi has become the first patient in North India to undergo a pioneering robotic-assisted breast cancer surgery. This less-invasive procedure was executed at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

The patient, who had a history of recurrent breast cancer and a BRCA gene mutation, received the innovative treatment combining conventional and robotic techniques. The surgery involved a team of specialists, including Dr Ramesh Sarin and Dr Arun Prasad, aiming to minimize the risk of future cancer recurrence.

This cutting-edge approach utilized the da Vinci Robotic Surgical System, allowing for enhanced precision while preserving healthy tissues. The successful surgery represents a significant advancement in oncological care, offering new hope for complex cancer cases with improved surgical accuracy and patient outcomes.

