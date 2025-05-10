Pioneering Robotic Breast Cancer Surgery Revolutionizes Treatment in North India

In a significant medical breakthrough, a 37-year-old woman from Delhi has become the first patient in North India to undergo a pioneering robotic-assisted breast cancer surgery. This less-invasive procedure was executed at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

The patient, who had a history of recurrent breast cancer and a BRCA gene mutation, received the innovative treatment combining conventional and robotic techniques. The surgery involved a team of specialists, including Dr Ramesh Sarin and Dr Arun Prasad, aiming to minimize the risk of future cancer recurrence.

This cutting-edge approach utilized the da Vinci Robotic Surgical System, allowing for enhanced precision while preserving healthy tissues. The successful surgery represents a significant advancement in oncological care, offering new hope for complex cancer cases with improved surgical accuracy and patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)