WHO 2024 Report Shows Global Health Gains Amid Budget Cuts and Crises

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its Results Report 2024, ahead of the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly (19–27 May 2025), presenting a mid-term evaluation of its performance under the Programme Budget 2024–2025. The report offers a comprehensive overview of achievements and persistent challenges in global health, set against the backdrop of economic turbulence and diminishing public health financing.

Mid-Term Snapshot: Strategic Goals in Focus

The 2024 report offers an update on the implementation of the Thirteenth General Programme of Work (GPW13), 2019–2025, which aims to accelerate progress towards universal health coverage, bolster protection from health emergencies, and improve overall well-being.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, emphasized the importance of WHO's presence in over 150 countries, noting that the organization's support has been pivotal in enabling nations to expand health services, respond to emergencies, and promote healthier living.

“In a world of multiple overlapping challenges and constrained resources for global health, these results demonstrate why the world needs a strong and sustainably-financed WHO,” Dr. Tedros said.

Assessing the “Triple Billion” Targets

The report evaluates progress on WHO’s ambitious “Triple Billion” targets — three core objectives set for 2025:

1. 1 Billion More People with Universal Health Coverage

Progress: 431 million additional people now have access to essential health services without incurring catastrophic costs — nearly half of the target.

Drivers of Progress:

Expanded healthcare workforce

Wider access to contraception

Improved access to HIV antiretroviral therapy

Persistent Challenges:

Financial hardship in healthcare spending

Gaps in immunization coverage

2. 1 Billion More People Better Protected from Health Emergencies

Progress: 637 million more people have benefited from enhanced pandemic preparedness, surveillance, and workforce capabilities.

Supporting Reforms:

Amendments to the International Health Regulations

Strengthened equity in access to health tools

Ongoing Concerns:

Underfunded pandemic response systems

Urgent preparedness needed amid H5N1 avian influenza outbreaks

Draft Pandemic Agreement under negotiation at the upcoming World Health Assembly to strengthen research and response mechanisms

3. 1 Billion More People Enjoying Better Health and Well-being

Progress: This goal was exceeded, with 1.4 billion people now enjoying better health outcomes.

Health Gains Include:

Reduction in tobacco use

Better air quality

Increased access to WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene)

Clean household energy

Emerging Health Risks:

Growing obesity rates

Rising alcohol consumption

Budget Constraints Threaten Hard-Won Progress

Despite significant progress, the report warns of growing fiscal challenges:

Reductions in foreign aid

Shrinking national health budgets

Fragile health systems, particularly in underserved areas

WHO notes that these constraints endanger pandemic preparedness and threaten to reverse achievements in disease elimination and health access.

Strengthening Efficiency Through Innovation

To overcome resource limitations, WHO is enhancing its operational efficiency:

Digital transformation and data-driven programming

Enhanced risk and security systems

Greater transparency and accountability

Expansion of evidence-based health interventions

By improving data systems and operational support, WHO has laid the groundwork for faster and more impactful health responses globally.

Key Global Achievements in 2024

Disease Elimination and Response

7 countries eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease (NTD), raising the total to 54.

Guinea worm disease is now close to eradication.

259,000 mpox tests distributed across 32 countries in collaboration with Africa CDC.

6 million mpox vaccines pledged globally.

Emergency polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip vaccinated over 500,000 children.

Medicines and Digital Health

WHO designated 481 international nonproprietary names (INNs) for medicines.

185 countries accessed the WHO medical device nomenclature database.

The Global Digital Health Certification Network, backed by WHO, now supports 2 billion people in managing digital health records.

Mental Health and Humanitarian Aid

70 million more people gained access to mental health services.

1 million people with mental health conditions received treatment.

WHO emergency medical teams conducted over 37,000 surgeries and supported trauma, mental health, infection control, and WASH services.

51 graded emergencies coordinated across 89 countries and territories.

Over 15,000 healthcare providers and policymakers trained to address the needs of refugees and migrants.

Multilateral Cooperation

Collaboration with UNICEF and other UN agencies resulted in multiyear health funding for 15 high-burden countries.

These initiatives have reached 9.3 million children and saved 1 million lives through improved health services and interventions.

Investment and Future Outlook

To maintain momentum, WHO is seeking to secure resilient financing through its Investment Round, which has already mobilized US$ 1.7 billion from 71 contributors, covering 53% of the organization's voluntary funding needs.

This funding will help:

Sustain emergency preparedness

Scale up universal health coverage

Expand mental health and digital health access

Maintain WHO’s core operations across Member States

Strengthening Accountability and Resilience

The Results Report 2024 stands as a critical tool for accountability to Member States. It ensures that investments translate into measurable health gains, lessons are internalized, and emerging gaps are addressed with agility.

In an era of overlapping crises — from pandemics to climate change — the WHO reaffirms its commitment to supporting countries in safeguarding public health. The path to 2030’s health-related Sustainable Development Goals remains steep, but with innovation, solidarity, and sustainable investment, progress is achievable.