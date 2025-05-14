Brazil's Corn Boom: Ethanol Demand Set to Soar

Brazil's corn production is anticipated to escalate to approximately 125 million metric tons in the 2024/25 harvest season, as reported by Paulo Bertolini, president of the Abramilho corn and sorghum producers association, on Wednesday.

During Abramilho's third congress in Brasilia, Bertolini emphasized to Reuters that the consumption of corn by the ethanol industry in the country could imminently more than double its current level.

Currently, corn ethanol utilizes around 20 million tons of corn annually. With the trend showing robust growth, there is potential for this figure to escalate significantly in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)