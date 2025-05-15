Kennedy Faces Backlash Over Vaccine Statements in Senate Hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., serving as the Health and Human Services Secretary, faced heavy criticism on Wednesday during a contentious Senate hearing over his views on vaccine safety and his management strategies. Lawmakers scrutinized Kennedy's past remarks on vaccines, his agency's mass layoffs, and his response to a growing measles outbreak.

Kennedy's history of questioning vaccine efficacy clashed with his commitment to uphold existing standards in the Trump administration. Senator Bill Cassidy corrected Kennedy's claim regarding placebo testing in vaccines, while Senator Christopher Murphy accused Kennedy of undermining vaccine efforts even as he promised new approval standards.

Amidst the hearing, protesters criticized Kennedy's position on vaccines, linking his stance to public health risks. Kennedy defended his agency restructuring efforts, insisting on the necessity of job cuts for efficiency. The hearing also explored Kennedy's cost-cutting proposals, which received backlash over potential public health impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)