FSSAI Cracks Down on Illegal Fruit Ripening Practices

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a directive urging all states and union territories to ramp up inspections against illegal ripening agents and synthetic coatings applied to fruits. This move is to ensure public health and the availability of safe food, the agency stated.

FSSAI emphasized the illegal use of calcium carbide, a commonly known fruit ripening agent, and its associated health risks. The presence of this substance would be treated as an offense under the Food Safety and Standards Act, potentially leading to prosecution of violators, the statement cautioned.

To promote safe ripening practices, FSSAI released guidelines on the use of ethylene gas and warned of strict penalties for non-compliance with these standards. The regulator seeks to solidify safe food measures by ensuring adherence to prescribed operating procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)