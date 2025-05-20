Left Menu

FSSAI Cracks Down on Illegal Fruit Ripening Practices

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has called upon states and union territories to intensify inspections against illegal fruit ripening using calcium carbide, a harmful practice posing health risks. The FSSAI demands adherence to guidelines for safe ripening using ethylene gas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:14 IST
FSSAI Cracks Down on Illegal Fruit Ripening Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a directive urging all states and union territories to ramp up inspections against illegal ripening agents and synthetic coatings applied to fruits. This move is to ensure public health and the availability of safe food, the agency stated.

FSSAI emphasized the illegal use of calcium carbide, a commonly known fruit ripening agent, and its associated health risks. The presence of this substance would be treated as an offense under the Food Safety and Standards Act, potentially leading to prosecution of violators, the statement cautioned.

To promote safe ripening practices, FSSAI released guidelines on the use of ethylene gas and warned of strict penalties for non-compliance with these standards. The regulator seeks to solidify safe food measures by ensuring adherence to prescribed operating procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025