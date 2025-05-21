Global Health Dynamics: Pandemic Preparedness and Policy Shifts

The World Health Organization's newly adopted global pandemic treaty aims to boost preparedness after COVID-19's uneven impact. However, the absence of the United States raises concerns about the treaty's potential efficacy. WHO members endorsed the agreement with great optimism at the World Health Assembly meeting in Geneva.

In Gaza, humanitarian aid remains undisturbed despite Israel easing an 11-week blockade. The United Nations confirmed that while some essential goods have entered Gaza, distribution has yet to commence fully amid dire warnings of famine from experts.

Texas reports a slight increase in measles cases, with the state's health department tracking 722 reported cases. Meanwhile, a suspected bird flu case in Brazil has tested negative as authorities monitor the poultry industry closely following the country's first confirmed outbreak.

