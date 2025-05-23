Left Menu

Unlocking Genetic Secrets: Introners and the Spread of DNA Parasites

A new study from the University of California, Santa Cruz reveals that 'introners' are responsible for the spread of introns within and between species through horizontal gene transfer. Researchers confirmed introners as a genetic vehicle, highlighting their role in shaping genome architectures and questioning the necessity of such complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:27 IST
Unlocking Genetic Secrets: Introners and the Spread of DNA Parasites
Represenative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking study by researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, introners have been identified as the mechanism through which many introns spread within and between species. This phenomenon, known as horizontal gene transfer, has been documented in eight instances, marking the first proven examples of such gene exchanges across unrelated species.

DNA, the blueprint of life, contains not only essential instructions for survival but also parasitic sequences that exist solely for their propagation. While translating DNA into proteins, these selfish elements must be excised to maintain the biological diversity necessary for complex life forms. However, such processes can sometimes lead to adverse health conditions, including cancer.

Prof. Russ Corbett-Detig and his team, publishing their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, have extensively researched how introners, as transposable elements, migrate within genomes, facilitating the emergence of new introns. The study underscores the role of introners in the evolving complexity of genome architectures, though not necessarily due to positive natural selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025