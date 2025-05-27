Left Menu

Weather, Cities, and Tuberculosis: Mapping the Infections

A study highlights the influence of local weather and urban access on tuberculosis prevalence in African countries. Researchers mapped TB across 14 nations, finding significant local variations that could guide resource allocation. The methodology could enhance targeted TB control globally, especially in resource-limited regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:34 IST
A groundbreaking study has illuminated how local weather conditions and proximity to urban centers influence tuberculosis prevalence across African countries. The research, conducted by experts from Curtin University and The Kids Research Institute Australia, mapped TB patterns in 14 nations, uncovering significant spatial variations.

The study utilized data from 50 population-based surveys, encompassing over 15 lakh individuals. The researchers identified hotspots by breaking down each nation into five-square-kilometer grids, discovering 1.28 million TB cases with marked differences across regions.

Experts noted that factors such as temperature, rainfall, and city access increase TB prevalence, whereas altitude may lower it. The findings offer vital insights for targeted health resource deployment and emphasize the inefficacy of one-size-fits-all strategies, particularly in areas with limited resources.

