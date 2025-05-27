Weather, Cities, and Tuberculosis: Mapping the Infections

A groundbreaking study has illuminated how local weather conditions and proximity to urban centers influence tuberculosis prevalence across African countries. The research, conducted by experts from Curtin University and The Kids Research Institute Australia, mapped TB patterns in 14 nations, uncovering significant spatial variations.

The study utilized data from 50 population-based surveys, encompassing over 15 lakh individuals. The researchers identified hotspots by breaking down each nation into five-square-kilometer grids, discovering 1.28 million TB cases with marked differences across regions.

Experts noted that factors such as temperature, rainfall, and city access increase TB prevalence, whereas altitude may lower it. The findings offer vital insights for targeted health resource deployment and emphasize the inefficacy of one-size-fits-all strategies, particularly in areas with limited resources.

