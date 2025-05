Sultan of Brunei's Health Under Watch in Malaysia

The ruler of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, is currently undergoing medical treatment in Malaysia, according to an official statement from the office of Malaysia's prime minister. Sultan Hassanal, who is being treated for fatigue, is reportedly in stable condition and maintains good health.

Despite the positive outlook, the statement emphasized that continued monitoring by medical professionals is required. This development comes as the Sultan is in Kuala Lumpur during the ASEAN leaders' summit.

The Sultan was admitted to the National Heart Institute, a notable facility in the Malaysian capital, on Tuesday for further evaluation and care. This move indicates a proactive approach to managing his health amid his busy schedule at a significant regional event.

