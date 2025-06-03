Gujarat's COVID-19 Update: New Cases and Omicron Sub-Variant Identified

Gujarat has reported 108 new coronavirus cases and one fatality, according to the state's health department on Tuesday. This update increases the total number of active infections to 461.

Among these active cases, 20 individuals are hospitalized, while 441 are under home isolation and receiving treatment. Additionally, 43 patients have successfully recovered and been discharged.

The state's health release indicates that the Omicron LF.7.9 and XFG Recombinant sub-variants are responsible for the latest cases, typically causing only mild symptoms like fever and cough. Officials assured that there is no cause for alarm, as rises in COVID-19 cases are typical every 6 to 8 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)