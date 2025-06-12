Aging: The Unavoidable Cancer Risk Factor We Must Address

Vancouver, Jun 12 (The Conversation) – Smoking, alcohol, and the sun often come to mind as cancer culprits, but aging emerges as the unavoidable risk factor we must address. As the population of older adults in Canada rises, ensuring effective cancer care for them becomes urgent.

Guidelines recommend geriatric assessments for older patients before cancer treatment decisions. However, Canada has only a few specialized clinics, leading to missed opportunities in both cost-efficiency and patient care quality.

The lack of services, particularly in British Columbia, indicates systemic barriers ranging from agism to outdated care models. Urgent innovation is required to provide targeted, cost-effective, and personalized care for this vulnerable group.

