Decoding Digestive Distress: Gastroenteritis vs. Food Poisoning

Residents of Australia experience widespread digestive distress annually, with millions suffering from either gastroenteritis or food poisoning. Understanding the difference between the two is crucial as they present similar symptoms.

Gastroenteritis, often shortened to 'gastro,' is an infection of the gut caused by viruses, bacteria, or other microbes, leading to inflammation. In contrast, food poisoning arises from ingesting contaminated food.

While symptoms overlap, such as nausea and vomiting, their onset varies—viral gastroenteritis manifests within days, whereas food poisoning can strike within hours of consumption, making diagnosis challenging. Public awareness of these differences is essential for effective treatment.

