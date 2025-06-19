Revolutionary HIV Prevention Drug Yeztugo Gains FDA Approval
The FDA has approved Gilead Sciences' lenacapavir, sold under the name Yeztugo, as a twice-yearly injection for preventing HIV in high-risk adults and adolescents. Priced at $28,218 annually, this capsid inhibitor is nearly 100% effective, offering new hope for ending the HIV epidemic. Plans for rapid rollout are underway.
Yeztugo's availability and affordability remain crucial, emphasized by the Foundation for AIDS Research. Gilead promises co-pay assistance for insured individuals, and potential free access through programs for the uninsured. While PrEP treatments exist, Yeztugo's less frequent dosing offers a more convenient solution, in line with other branded drugs.
Gilead plans a rapid U.S. launch and broader global rollout, aiming to normalize PrEP usage in high-prevalence regions. The President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief anticipates providing this treatment to 2 million people in resource-limited countries, pending international production by generic manufacturers.
