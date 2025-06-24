Left Menu

U.S. Health Secretary Steps In: Streamlining Prior Authorizations in Healthcare

U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. secured pledges from major insurers to reform prior authorization procedures, potentially easing patient access to necessary treatments. Insurers have committed to reducing red tape and enhancing digital processes, with reforms expected over the next few years.

Updated: 24-06-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 01:03 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has brokered significant reforms with major health insurers to simplify the cumbersome process of prior authorizations for medications and medical services. During a meeting with executives from leading insurance companies like UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, and Kaiser Permanente, Kennedy emphasized the need for streamlined, digital solutions.

The insurers agreed to six major reforms, including the development of standardized electronic data submission requirements by January 1, 2027, and the reduction of claims necessitating prior authorizations by January 1, 2026. The measures aim to enhance transparency and simplify the patient care process.

Participation in the initiative is voluntary, covering about 75% of U.S. patients, as disclosed by CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz. The announcement follows criticism over cumbersome insurance processes and public frustrations, exacerbated by incidents like the killing of a UnitedHealth executive last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

