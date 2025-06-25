CanWin: Harnessing the Power of Empathy in Cancer Support

Bengaluru recently witnessed the launch of CanWin, a pioneering cancer support group dedicated to fostering a community of resilience and empathy. Created by Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC), the initiative offers a safe space for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

Among the speakers was Archana Rao, a breast cancer survivor who used social media to cope with her diagnosis. Rao recounted how her Instagram stories became a source of strength, as strangers' empathy helped her remain positive during her battle against cancer.

Dr. Sridhar P S from Apollo Cancer Institute and Dinesh Madhavan of Apollo Hospitals emphasized the group's potential to bridge gaps between clinical treatment and mental well-being, broadening care models and offering therapeutic storytelling and monthly workshops.

(With inputs from agencies.)