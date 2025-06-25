Left Menu

CanWin: Harnessing the Power of Empathy in Cancer Support

CanWin, a cancer support group launched in Bengaluru, offers a community for patients, survivors, and caregivers, facilitating storytelling and workshops. It was inspired by cancer survivors like Archana Rao, who found solace through social media. Dr. Sridhar and Dinesh Madhavan emphasize the importance of shared strength and empathy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru recently witnessed the launch of CanWin, a pioneering cancer support group dedicated to fostering a community of resilience and empathy. Created by Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC), the initiative offers a safe space for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

Among the speakers was Archana Rao, a breast cancer survivor who used social media to cope with her diagnosis. Rao recounted how her Instagram stories became a source of strength, as strangers' empathy helped her remain positive during her battle against cancer.

Dr. Sridhar P S from Apollo Cancer Institute and Dinesh Madhavan of Apollo Hospitals emphasized the group's potential to bridge gaps between clinical treatment and mental well-being, broadening care models and offering therapeutic storytelling and monthly workshops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

