Pioneering Digital Healthcare: Tata's First Nerve Centre in Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the state's first Tata Digital Nerve Centre in Chittoor. The centre features connected and proactive healthcare systems that link to various health centres, ensuring improved, cost-effective, patient-centric services and digital health record management across the constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuppam | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revolutionize healthcare delivery, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, inaugurated the state's inaugural Tata Digital Nerve Centre in Chittoor district. This cutting-edge facility promises connected, continuous, and patient-centric care, strengthening the public health infrastructure.

The Tata Digital Nerve Centre is linked with 13 primary health centres and 92 village health centres, offering 12 primary healthcare services. By digitalising patient records, the centre aims to streamline healthcare processes and standardise treatment protocols.

This innovative initiative enhances early diagnosis, offers personalised counselling, and provides remote specialist access at primary health centres. Initially deployed in Kuppam, the programme is set to expand across Chittoor district before going statewide, as per official announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

