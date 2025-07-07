Left Menu

Peter Navarro's Bold Trade Promise: 90 Deals in 90 Days

Peter Navarro, White House trade adviser, claims progress on a bold proposal to secure 90 trade deals in as many days. Though stating negotiations are advancing, Navarro refrained from disclosing any specifics. He indicated that countries with which the U.S. runs significant trade deficits are actively participating in discussions.

  • United States

On Monday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro defended his audacious promise to establish 90 trade deals in 90 days, asserting that negotiations are advancing smoothly. During an interview with CNBC, Navarro confirmed that discussions with countries where the U.S. maintains major trade deficits are actively ongoing.

Despite his confidence in the process, Navarro did not provide any specifics about the nature or details of the negotiations. He expressed satisfaction with the progress made, though acknowledged the challenges involved.

Navarro remarked on the difficulty of persuading these nations to relinquish their currently favorable trade positions. The ambitious initiative draws attention to the complexities of international trade relationships and the strategic maneuvering required.

