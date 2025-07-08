Unilateral Parkinson's: Predicting Cognitive and Psychiatric Outcomes

A recent study highlights a novel predictor in Parkinson's disease progression: the side of the body initially affected. According to researchers at the University of Geneva, whether symptoms begin on the right or left could forecast potential cognitive or psychiatric issues as the disease advances.

The research, featured in 'npj Parkinson's Disease,' indicates that right-sided motor symptoms correlate with greater cognitive decline, whereas left-sided symptoms are associated with psychiatric problems such as anxiety and depression. These findings could influence how treatment plans are developed based on a patient's specific Parkinson's profile.

The team analyzed 80 studies, exploring aspects like disease duration and initial symptoms. First author Philippe Voruz notes the importance of including this factor in treatment planning to enhance targeted therapies. Despite varied findings and methodological inconsistencies, the study underscores the significance of brain lateralization in assessing non-motor symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)