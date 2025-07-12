New Blenheim Dialysis Unit to Transform Local Healthcare Access by October 2025

In a major boost for regional healthcare services, Blenheim is set to welcome a new dialysis unit that will drastically improve the lives of patients with chronic kidney disease in the Marlborough region. Health Minister Simeon Brown announced the development this week, praising it as a “life-changing initiative” rooted in collaboration, community generosity, and patient-centered care.

“For too long, people in Marlborough needing dialysis have had to travel to Nelson Hospital three times a week – resulting in a total of four to five hours of travel each week,” Mr Brown explained. “That’s time away from family, work, and home, and it adds stress to what is already a challenging health journey.”

State-of-the-Art Facility to Ease Patient Burden

The new dialysis unit will be equipped with four chairs and is designed to cater to clinically stable patients, as well as individuals capable of self-dialysis but lacking the appropriate facilities at home. These patients will now have the opportunity to manage their treatment in a supportive, local environment.

The reduction in travel requirements not only eases the burden on patients and their families, but also relieves pressure on Nelson Hospital, allowing its staff and facilities to focus on patients with more complex dialysis needs.

“With an ageing population and rising rates of chronic kidney disease forecast over the coming decade, this new facility will play a crucial role in supporting the health system and improving the wellbeing of people in the region,” said Mr Brown.

Community-Driven Health Solution

The project exemplifies a powerful model of collaborative healthcare planning and execution. Health New Zealand, Marlborough Primary Health, the Iwi Māori Partnership Board, and Māori health provider Te Piki Oranga have all played key roles in the initiative. Their shared goal: delivering accessible, culturally responsive, and locally governed health services.

“This is a fantastic example of local communities and health providers working together to deliver better, more accessible care,” said Mr Brown, noting the project’s alignment with national goals for localized, equitable healthcare delivery.

Philanthropic Support Showcases Marlborough’s Generosity

One of the most compelling aspects of the new unit is the extensive support it has received from the Marlborough community. Several local charities and philanthropic trusts have contributed funds and equipment to help establish the facility. Key contributors include:

Care Foundation

Marlborough Hospital Equipment Trust

Rātā Foundation (interest expressed)

Churchill Trust (interest expressed)

Lotteries (interest expressed)

Marlborough District Council – which provided both a direct cash grant and waived fees associated with the resource consent process.

Their donations will fund essential items such as dialysis chairs, heat pumps, resuscitation kits, and in-room TVs—enhancing both the clinical capabilities and patient experience at the new center.

Opening Scheduled for October 2025

Construction and setup of the new facility are progressing with the goal of being fully operational by October 2025. Once open, the unit is expected to not only reduce patient travel time but also foster a stronger sense of health autonomy and local resilience among Marlborough’s dialysis patients.

“This is a powerful example of local care, delivered by local people, for the benefit of the Marlborough community,” said Mr Brown.

The Minister emphasized that the project is not just about infrastructure but about restoring time, dignity, and quality of life to patients and families who have long had to bear the burden of distance.