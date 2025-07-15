Kerala's Nipah Response: Controlling the Outbreak
Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported 675 contacts linked to three Nipah virus cases. 82 samples from Malappuram tested negative. Of the contacts, 178 were related to a Palakkad case. The district administrations are monitoring and taking preventive measures.
- Country:
- India
Kerala is actively monitoring potential Nipah virus spread, with Health Minister Veena George outlining the actions taken so far. As of Tuesday, 675 people were identified as contacts of three infected individuals.
Efforts in Malappuram showed encouraging signs, with 82 samples returning negative results. The response encompasses multiple districts, including Palakkad, where 178 contacts relate to a recent fatal case of a 57-year-old man on July 12.
Officials have emphasized vigilance. Bats from Palakkad were sampled for testing, and additional measures include closing entry points in certain panchayats and reinforcing health alert protocols across impacted regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Nipah
- Veena George
- virus
- Malappuram
- Palakkad
- health
- testing
- WHO
- bats
ALSO READ
Historic Milestones in Health and Veterinary Education Unveiled in Uttar Pradesh
Veteran Leader V S Achuthanandan's Health Remains Critical: A Life Dedicated to Justice
Mallika Sherawat Advocates for Natural Beauty and Healthy Living
Vision 2047: India's Path to a Revolutionary Healthcare System
Swiss Health Foundation Cyberattack Reaches Federal Levels