Left Menu

Kerala's Nipah Response: Controlling the Outbreak

Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported 675 contacts linked to three Nipah virus cases. 82 samples from Malappuram tested negative. Of the contacts, 178 were related to a Palakkad case. The district administrations are monitoring and taking preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:32 IST
Kerala's Nipah Response: Controlling the Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is actively monitoring potential Nipah virus spread, with Health Minister Veena George outlining the actions taken so far. As of Tuesday, 675 people were identified as contacts of three infected individuals.

Efforts in Malappuram showed encouraging signs, with 82 samples returning negative results. The response encompasses multiple districts, including Palakkad, where 178 contacts relate to a recent fatal case of a 57-year-old man on July 12.

Officials have emphasized vigilance. Bats from Palakkad were sampled for testing, and additional measures include closing entry points in certain panchayats and reinforcing health alert protocols across impacted regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025