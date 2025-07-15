Kerala's Nipah Response: Controlling the Outbreak

Kerala is actively monitoring potential Nipah virus spread, with Health Minister Veena George outlining the actions taken so far. As of Tuesday, 675 people were identified as contacts of three infected individuals.

Efforts in Malappuram showed encouraging signs, with 82 samples returning negative results. The response encompasses multiple districts, including Palakkad, where 178 contacts relate to a recent fatal case of a 57-year-old man on July 12.

Officials have emphasized vigilance. Bats from Palakkad were sampled for testing, and additional measures include closing entry points in certain panchayats and reinforcing health alert protocols across impacted regions.

