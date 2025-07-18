Left Menu

Unraveling the Silent Crisis: Breakups and Men's Suicide Risk

A study from Deakin University highlights the alarming link between relationship breakdowns and increased suicide risk in men, emphasizing the emotional turmoil and social disconnection experienced post-breakup. Strategies to mitigate these effects include early intervention, peer support, and equipping mental health professionals with necessary skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:07 IST
Unraveling the Silent Crisis: Breakups and Men's Suicide Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Recent research from Deakin University in Melbourne has shed light on a critical issue: the link between relationship breakdowns and increased suicide risk among men. This large-scale study reviewed data from 75 studies involving 106 million participants worldwide, highlighting the heightened vulnerability of men, especially those under 35, to suicidal thoughts and behaviors following a breakup.

The study found that separated men faced a nearly five times higher risk of suicide compared to their married counterparts. Emotional distress, coupled with social disconnection, appears to significantly impact men's mental health post-breakup. The cultural expectations placed on men to suppress their emotions often exacerbates this distress, leaving many without adequate support systems.

Experts suggest that addressing this crisis involves early intervention through education on managing relationship endings, promoting peer support, and ensuring mental health professionals are equipped to engage effectively with men in distress. Ultimately, providing a supportive environment for men post-breakup could save lives.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025