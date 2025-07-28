The Colorful Truth of Your Mucus: What It Reveals About Your Health

Mucus, commonly known as phlegm, is produced by the epithelial cells lining our organs and acts as a protective barrier, playing a crucial role in safeguarding our health.

Infections or allergies can trigger an increased production of mucus, known as mucus hypersecretion, which often affects nasal passages and lungs, causing congestion.

The color and thickness of mucus can indicate different stages of illness and infections, but medical diagnostics are necessary to determine if antibiotics are required.

