The Colorful Truth of Your Mucus: What It Reveals About Your Health

Phlegm, also known as mucus, can indicate various health conditions. Its color, consistency, and quantity may change due to infections, allergies, or chronic illnesses. While mucus is mostly water, illnesses increase mucin proteins, making it thicker. The color might suggest different infections, but a medical professional should provide diagnosis.

Updated: 28-07-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mucus, commonly known as phlegm, is produced by the epithelial cells lining our organs and acts as a protective barrier, playing a crucial role in safeguarding our health.

Infections or allergies can trigger an increased production of mucus, known as mucus hypersecretion, which often affects nasal passages and lungs, causing congestion.

The color and thickness of mucus can indicate different stages of illness and infections, but medical diagnostics are necessary to determine if antibiotics are required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

