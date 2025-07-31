Mounjaro Overshadows Trulicity in Life-Saving Diabetes Battle

Eli Lilly announced that its diabetes medication Mounjaro outperformed the company's previous top-selling drug, Trulicity, in a significant study comparing their effectiveness in reducing heart attack and stroke risks. The large-scale, 13,000-participant trial indicated that Mounjaro reduced major adverse heart events by 8% more than Trulicity among patients with type 2 diabetes and heightened cardiovascular risk.

Mounjaro not only succeeded in the primary goal of matching Trulicity in heart protection but also demonstrated greater efficacy in controlling blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss. However, Lilly's shares dipped slightly as some investors had hoped for more decisive results indicating Mounjaro's superiority. The new findings may lead some specialists to recommend a switch from Trulicity to Mounjaro, particularly for patients dealing with obesity or heart issues.

Both Mounjaro and Trulicity are designed to target the GLP-1 protein, though Mounjaro has emerged as the stronger contender for patient preference. As the study concludes, Lilly plans to submit its findings to the FDA for an expanded approval of Mounjaro by 2026. The ongoing competition with Novo Nordisk is likely to accelerate advancements in using GLP-1 drugs beyond diabetes for broader health benefits.