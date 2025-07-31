Left Menu

Mounjaro Overshadows Trulicity in Life-Saving Diabetes Battle

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro diabetes drug has demonstrated superior performance over Trulicity in reducing heart attack and stroke risks among type 2 diabetes patients. The drug also achieved better blood sugar control and weight loss. Despite minor side effects, Mounjaro may become a preferred choice in such treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:38 IST
Mounjaro Overshadows Trulicity in Life-Saving Diabetes Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eli Lilly announced that its diabetes medication Mounjaro outperformed the company's previous top-selling drug, Trulicity, in a significant study comparing their effectiveness in reducing heart attack and stroke risks. The large-scale, 13,000-participant trial indicated that Mounjaro reduced major adverse heart events by 8% more than Trulicity among patients with type 2 diabetes and heightened cardiovascular risk.

Mounjaro not only succeeded in the primary goal of matching Trulicity in heart protection but also demonstrated greater efficacy in controlling blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss. However, Lilly's shares dipped slightly as some investors had hoped for more decisive results indicating Mounjaro's superiority. The new findings may lead some specialists to recommend a switch from Trulicity to Mounjaro, particularly for patients dealing with obesity or heart issues.

Both Mounjaro and Trulicity are designed to target the GLP-1 protein, though Mounjaro has emerged as the stronger contender for patient preference. As the study concludes, Lilly plans to submit its findings to the FDA for an expanded approval of Mounjaro by 2026. The ongoing competition with Novo Nordisk is likely to accelerate advancements in using GLP-1 drugs beyond diabetes for broader health benefits.

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025