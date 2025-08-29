Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Military Strikes in Gaza City
Israel's military has intensified operations in Gaza City following temporary pauses for aid. They aim to gain full control and dismantle Hamas after nearly 23 months of conflict. The offensive has worsened humanitarian conditions, with growing global protests against the Israeli actions.
Israel's military intensified operations around Gaza City on Friday, marking the end of temporary pauses in the area that had previously allowed aid deliveries. The recovered body of hostage Ilan Weiss was announced amid the efforts to take full control of the Gaza Strip by eliminating Hamas.
The Israeli military stated that tactical pauses would not apply to Gaza City due to ongoing dangerous combat zones. The offensive has escalated, urging civilians to relocate southwards and raising international concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.
Israel contends with criticism over famine in Gaza, where recent malnutrition-linked deaths have sparked global condemnation. Health officials report over 63,000 deaths due to the military campaign as tensions continue following the Hamas assault on October 7, 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- Hamas
- conflict
- humanitarian
- hostage
- aid
- malnutrition
- death
- tactical
ALSO READ
This is final fight for Maratha reservation, says activist Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.
Mumbai Police grant Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange permission to continue agitation at Azad Maidan on Saturday: official.
More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till reservation is granted: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.
Maratha quota protestors denied water, food; public toilets were locked; do you treat guests in this way: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.
Gaza City Offensive: Hostage Recoveries Amidst Rising Tensions