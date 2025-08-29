Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Military Strikes in Gaza City

Israel's military intensified operations around Gaza City on Friday, marking the end of temporary pauses in the area that had previously allowed aid deliveries. The recovered body of hostage Ilan Weiss was announced amid the efforts to take full control of the Gaza Strip by eliminating Hamas.

The Israeli military stated that tactical pauses would not apply to Gaza City due to ongoing dangerous combat zones. The offensive has escalated, urging civilians to relocate southwards and raising international concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Israel contends with criticism over famine in Gaza, where recent malnutrition-linked deaths have sparked global condemnation. Health officials report over 63,000 deaths due to the military campaign as tensions continue following the Hamas assault on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)