Miracle Flight: Heart Transplant Saves Young Life in Record Time
A heart transplant was successfully performed at Lisie Hospital after the organ was airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram, thanks to the combined efforts of medical authorities and the Kerala government. The heart, donated by accident victim Isaac, was transplanted into 28-year-old Ajin, who suffered from Kawasaki disease.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A medical miracle unfolded at Lisie Hospital as a heart transplant was carried out after a whirlwind operation involving airlifting the organ from Thiruvananthapuram.
The heart belonged to Isaac, a Kottarakara native declared brain-dead after an accident. His decision to donate transformed the lives of multiple recipients, including 28-year-old Ajin from Angamaly, who battled Kawasaki disease.
The Kerala government played a pivotal role by ensuring free helicopter transport for the organ. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded Isaac's family for their generous decision, noting Isaac's pre-expressed wish to donate.
