Miracle Flight: Heart Transplant Saves Young Life in Record Time

A medical miracle unfolded at Lisie Hospital as a heart transplant was carried out after a whirlwind operation involving airlifting the organ from Thiruvananthapuram.

The heart belonged to Isaac, a Kottarakara native declared brain-dead after an accident. His decision to donate transformed the lives of multiple recipients, including 28-year-old Ajin from Angamaly, who battled Kawasaki disease.

The Kerala government played a pivotal role by ensuring free helicopter transport for the organ. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded Isaac's family for their generous decision, noting Isaac's pre-expressed wish to donate.

(With inputs from agencies.)