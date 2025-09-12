Left Menu

Meghalaya's Health Mission: Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma reviewed the state's health strategies, focusing on upgrading primary health centers and neonatal care. The state has made significant strides in reducing maternal and child mortality rates, despite challenges like teenage pregnancies and severe anemia among women. Ongoing initiatives aim to improve healthcare access.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma convened a crucial meeting with health department officials to evaluate plans for upgrading primary health centers and introducing aspirational Neonatal and Special Newborn Care Units.

The aim is to enhance access to quality healthcare services, particularly in rural parts of the state, Sangma stated.

Under the Rescue Mission, Meghalaya has decreased its Maternal Mortality Rate by nearly 50% in recent years, and achieved a 34% reduction in under-five child mortality.

However, challenges such as high teenage pregnancy rates and severe anemia among women persist.

Sangma emphasized that ongoing programs like the MOTHER framework and the Chief Minister's Safe Motherhood Scheme will continue to bolster maternal and child healthcare across the state.

