Breaking Barriers: How Fibe and Laxmi Dental Revolutionize Dental Care Financing

In a groundbreaking partnership, digital lending platform Fibe has teamed up with Laxmi Dental to revolutionize financing options for dental procedures. The collaboration introduces instant financing solutions and zero-interest EMI plans, making dental care more accessible to patients across India.

This innovative approach allows patients to convert their treatment costs into manageable monthly installments with minimal documentation. The fully digital process aims to overcome financial barriers that often hinder timely dental care, ultimately enhancing patient experience and increasing case acceptance for dentists.

With a nationwide network of 22,000 dentists, Laxmi Dental is leading the way in providing seamless dental solutions. The finance options offered range from 6 to 15 months, with a maximum loan amount of Rs 5 lakh, further strengthening the brand's presence in both metro and smaller cities.

