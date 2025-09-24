Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: How Fibe and Laxmi Dental Revolutionize Dental Care Financing

Fibe partners with Laxmi Dental to provide instant financing and zero-interest EMI plans for dental treatments. The collaboration facilitates easier access to dental care by allowing patients to convert treatment costs into monthly payments through a streamlined digital process, enhancing the overall patient experience and case acceptance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:01 IST
Breaking Barriers: How Fibe and Laxmi Dental Revolutionize Dental Care Financing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking partnership, digital lending platform Fibe has teamed up with Laxmi Dental to revolutionize financing options for dental procedures. The collaboration introduces instant financing solutions and zero-interest EMI plans, making dental care more accessible to patients across India.

This innovative approach allows patients to convert their treatment costs into manageable monthly installments with minimal documentation. The fully digital process aims to overcome financial barriers that often hinder timely dental care, ultimately enhancing patient experience and increasing case acceptance for dentists.

With a nationwide network of 22,000 dentists, Laxmi Dental is leading the way in providing seamless dental solutions. The finance options offered range from 6 to 15 months, with a maximum loan amount of Rs 5 lakh, further strengthening the brand's presence in both metro and smaller cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Inflation and Global Central Bank Changes

U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Inflation and Global Central Bank Changes

 Global
2
Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Arms Racket with Major Raid

Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Arms Racket with Major Raid

 India
3
Trump's Pledge to Arab Leaders on West Bank Annexation

Trump's Pledge to Arab Leaders on West Bank Annexation

 Global
4
Delhi HC Advocates for Inclusive Currency Design for the Disabled

Delhi HC Advocates for Inclusive Currency Design for the Disabled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025