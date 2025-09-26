Left Menu

The Hidden Dangers of Commercial Raw Cat Food

Commercial raw cat food products, especially those sold on shelves, pose health risks due to disease-causing microbes. Research found antibiotic-resistant bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli in these products. The study suggests potential human health implications, urging stronger regulations and awareness for pet owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:31 IST
A recent study has revealed that commercial raw cat food, particularly those products available on shelves at room temperature, might present a significant health hazard. Analysts identified disease-causing microbes, including some resistant to antibiotics, in these foods, as documented in Communications Biology.

Laura Goodman of Cornell University highlighted that the absence of warning labels on these products means consumers might be unaware of the risks they pose. The investigation discovered Salmonella, Cronobacter, and E. coli among freeze-dried and other available raw meats, raising health concerns.

The study underscored the potential for pathogen transfer from pets to humans, posing risks to vulnerable groups. This research could inform future FDA policies on raw pet food safety, emphasizing the need for better consumer education.

