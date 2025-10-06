CCRAS Launches ‘Desh Ka Swasthya Parikshan’ to Promote Preventive Ayurveda Health

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an apex research body under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, has announced the rollout of its flagship national initiative—‘Desh Ka Swasthya Parikshan’ (DKSP)—a countrywide health awareness and assessment campaign that aims to empower citizens through preventive healthcare rooted in Ayurveda’s holistic wisdom.

The campaign, officially launched during the 10th Ayurveda Day celebrations in Goa, was inaugurated in the presence of Shri Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Governor of Goa; Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa; Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy; and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

A National Movement for Preventive Health

At its core, ‘Desh Ka Swasthya Parikshan’ seeks to promote preventive healthcare awareness, inspire citizens to evaluate their health status, and adopt Ayurveda-based dietary and lifestyle practices for sustainable well-being.

Implemented through the nationwide network of CCRAS institutions, Ayurveda teaching colleges affiliated with the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), Ayush Mission partner institutes, and state-level Ayurveda wellness centres, the initiative envisions a citizen-led movement for preventive health.

Shri Prataprao Jadhav, speaking at the launch, described the campaign as a “national awakening towards preventive health and holistic living.”

“‘Desh Ka Swasthya Parikshan’ is not just an assessment—it is a movement for health literacy and self-awareness. By encouraging citizens to understand their own health, we are creating a foundation for a healthier Bharat. Ayurveda’s guidance on balanced living, when applied through modern technology, can transform preventive healthcare in India,” he said.

Integrating Ayurveda with Modern Health Tools

At the heart of the initiative lies the CCRAS Swasthya Assessment Scale, an innovative software-based tool developed by CCRAS scientists to evaluate an individual’s health status based on classical Ayurvedic parameters.

Prof. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS, highlighted that this is a pioneering step toward integrating Ayurveda’s ancient diagnostic frameworks with structured health evaluation and data analytics.

“The CCRAS Swasthya Assessment Scale uses a validated questionnaire grounded in Ayurvedic concepts such as Prakriti (constitution), Agni (digestion/metabolism), and Bala (immunity and strength). The results offer participants a clear understanding of their health and practical lifestyle recommendations for prevention and balance,” Prof. Acharya explained.

He added that the campaign would generate valuable national health data, helping identify regional wellness trends and supporting evidence-based policymaking in Ayush-based preventive healthcare.

A Collaborative and Nationwide Implementation

The campaign will be conducted through hundreds of field units and Ayurveda colleges across India. Medical students, researchers, and Ayurvedic physicians will actively engage in the assessment drives, guided by standardized protocols.

Each participant will undergo a non-invasive health evaluation, after which Ayurvedic practitioners will counsel them on dietary habits, physical activity, stress management, and seasonal regimens recommended in Ayurveda’s classical texts.

The initiative is also being aligned with the National Ayush Mission (NAM) and the Ayush Grid digital platform to ensure seamless integration, real-time reporting, and cumulative analysis of nationwide health trends.

Ayurveda Day 2025: From Awareness to Action

The launch of Desh Ka Swasthya Parikshan coincided with the 10th Ayurveda Day, celebrated under the theme “Ayurveda for Everyone, Everyday”, reaffirming India’s commitment to integrating traditional knowledge into modern lifestyles.

The event in Goa drew wide participation from Ayush institutions, health researchers, students, and the public, marking the beginning of what is expected to become one of India’s largest preventive health awareness campaigns.

The campaign’s activities will span urban and rural areas, aiming to reach millions of citizens through on-ground assessments, health camps, public outreach drives, and digital health awareness campaigns.

A People’s Health Movement for Viksit Bharat

According to CCRAS, Desh Ka Swasthya Parikshan represents a paradigm shift from disease-centric healthcare to wellness-oriented living, in line with the Government’s vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

By empowering people to understand and monitor their health using Ayurvedic frameworks, the campaign is expected to reduce the burden of lifestyle disorders, strengthen community-level wellness practices, and revive India’s indigenous preventive health heritage.

“Ayurveda’s timeless wisdom emphasizes balance—of body, mind, and spirit. This campaign reimagines that wisdom through a modern, accessible lens, making preventive health an everyday practice rather than an occasional intervention,” said Prof. Acharya.

Empowering Citizens Through Awareness and Action

With widespread institutional participation from state governments, Ayurvedic universities, and Ayush organizations, the campaign is set to reach schools, workplaces, and communities through mass awareness drives, interactive workshops, and mobile health screenings.

The Ministry of Ayush envisions that Desh Ka Swasthya Parikshan will not only transform how individuals perceive their health but also create a national health database built on traditional wellness indicators—an invaluable resource for future policy formulation.

“This is not just a campaign—it is a people’s movement to reimagine health through Ayurveda. It reinforces the idea that every citizen is a stakeholder in national well-being,” said a senior Ayush Ministry official.

Toward a Health-Conscious and Holistic India

As India moves toward becoming a global leader in holistic and integrative healthcare, Desh Ka Swasthya Parikshan stands as a symbol of the country’s commitment to combining traditional wisdom with modern science.

Through this initiative, CCRAS and the Ministry of Ayush aim to foster a cultural transformation—where awareness, prevention, and balance become the foundation of daily living, driving the nation toward a healthier, happier, and self-reliant Bharat.