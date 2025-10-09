Crackdown on Cough Syrup Manufacturers: CDSCO Initiates Nationwide Inspection

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has embarked on a sweeping national campaign to test, inspect, and audit cough syrup manufacturers, according to official sources.

Authorities have requested a comprehensive list from all states and Union territories of syrup producers for comprehensive auditing. This measure comes amidst serious concerns following reports of child fatalities allegedly tied to contaminated cough syrups.

As part of these efforts, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is pushing for enhanced testing of raw materials and finished pharmaceutical formulations. Recent inspections revealed that some manufacturers failed to test ingredients according to standards, highlighting ongoing challenges in pharmaceutical safety and compliance.

