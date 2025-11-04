Left Menu

Pharma Giants Pfizer and Novo Nordisk Battle Over Obesity Drug Innovator Metsera

The competition between Pfizer and Novo Nordisk over obesity drug developer Metsera escalated, with Novo's $10 billion offering deemed superior. Despite legal challenges from Pfizer, Novo continues to challenge it in the weight-loss market. Pfizer's financial outlook shows optimism with raised profit forecasts and strong commercial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:05 IST
In a fierce corporate showdown, pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Novo Nordisk are vying for control over obesity drug developer Metsera. As Novo Nordisk bids $10 billion, Metsera has labeled their offer as superior, intensifying the competition. Meanwhile, Pfizer has raised its bid to $8.1 billion, aiming to amend the agreement with Metsera within the next two business days.

This deal reflects Pfizer's strategic pivot toward the burgeoning obesity treatment market, projected to reach $150 billion by the 2030s. While facing challenges like declining sales of COVID-19 treatments and upcoming patent expirations, Pfizer is repositioning itself in the market. Concurrently, Novo Nordisk is navigating mounting pressure from rivals such as Eli Lilly.

Amidst this, Pfizer has initiated two lawsuits against Metsera and Novo Nordisk, seeking to enforce antitrust compliance and challenge the merger dynamics. Positively, Pfizer's financial performance appears robust, with increased profit forecasts and promising quarterly results, attributed to cost-cutting, strong product demand, and strategic governmental collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

