Mexico’s Monetary Shift: Bank of Mexico Trims Rates Once More

The Bank of Mexico made a strategic rate cut by 25 basis points, lowering the benchmark to 7.25%, marking its reduced point since May 2022.

The decision, expected by market experts, highlights potential for future cuts in response to alleviating inflation in the region.

Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath, who has persistently cautioned against rapid rate slashes, was the sole voice of dissent in the bank's board. He has consistently voted against the cuts, advocating for a more cautious approach to monetary policy.