The Indore Miracle: Resurgence of Life from the Brink

In a remarkable turn of events, a household in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, witnessed what they called a miracle when a 70-year-old man, assumed deceased, began breathing just as funeral arrangements were underway, a relative shared on Friday.

Speaking with PTI, Sanjay Vaid recounted how his father, Makhanlal Vaid, was hospitalized on November 1 due to a brain haemorrhage. Despite a successful surgery, his condition worsened, necessitating life support.

Believing there was no improvement, the family took him home, preparing for his funeral. Yet, shortly after reaching home, he surprisingly revived. The family is now focusing on his recovery, relaying this extraordinary story to acquaintances via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)