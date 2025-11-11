Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution

Asian stocks experienced a rise on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations that the lengthy U.S. government shutdown was close to being resolved. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index and gold saw some of their steepest gains in months, as investor sentiment shifted positively.

The U.S. Senate moved forward a deal late Monday to resume federal funding, with the proposal now headed to the House. Speaker Mike Johnson expressed a desire to expedite its passage, aiming to have it signed into law by President Donald Trump by Wednesday.

Financial experts note that the reopening of the U.S. government could pave the way for data releases and potential interest rate cuts, offering additional support for gold prices. Meanwhile, currency and bond markets showed mixed reactions, with yen weakening and Treasury yields seeing a temporary uptick.