Revolutionizing Heart Treatment: Landmark Drug Trial Offers New Hope for Diabetic Patients

A pioneering trial led by Dr. Upendra Kaul compared two anti-platelet drugs, Prasugrel and Ticagrelor, in diabetic patients undergoing heart treatment. Results indicate Prasugrel is more effective, potentially altering treatment practices. Presented at the American Heart Association, this study closes gaps in treatment consensus and guides future medical guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neworleans | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:06 IST
A groundbreaking trial led by esteemed cardiologist Dr. Upendra Kaul has delivered transformative findings on the use of anti-platelet drugs in diabetic patients receiving heart artery treatment. This landmark comparison of Prasugrel and Ticagrelor unveils Prasugrel's superior effectiveness, spotlighting a potential shift in current treatment protocols.

The trial, dubbed 'TUXEDO-2', engaged 1,800 patients across 66 centers in India, revealing a critical outcome for those at high risk of adverse events, such as stent clotting. Dr. Kaul's research, presented at the American Heart Association sessions, addresses the contentious choice between these drugs, contributing substantial evidence to guide clinical decisions.

Despite international guidelines favoring Ticagrelor, particularly in the United States, with European guidelines suggesting Prasugrel, Dr. Kaul's findings are set to influence global practices, bridging the consensus gap and offering new directions for managing diabetic patients post-angioplasty.

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

