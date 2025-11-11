Revolutionizing Heart Treatment: Landmark Drug Trial Offers New Hope for Diabetic Patients

A groundbreaking trial led by esteemed cardiologist Dr. Upendra Kaul has delivered transformative findings on the use of anti-platelet drugs in diabetic patients receiving heart artery treatment. This landmark comparison of Prasugrel and Ticagrelor unveils Prasugrel's superior effectiveness, spotlighting a potential shift in current treatment protocols.

The trial, dubbed 'TUXEDO-2', engaged 1,800 patients across 66 centers in India, revealing a critical outcome for those at high risk of adverse events, such as stent clotting. Dr. Kaul's research, presented at the American Heart Association sessions, addresses the contentious choice between these drugs, contributing substantial evidence to guide clinical decisions.

Despite international guidelines favoring Ticagrelor, particularly in the United States, with European guidelines suggesting Prasugrel, Dr. Kaul's findings are set to influence global practices, bridging the consensus gap and offering new directions for managing diabetic patients post-angioplasty.

